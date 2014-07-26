DA: 2 more guns found at hospital shooter’s home
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Authorities have found two more guns at the home of a man suspected of killing his caseworker and grazing his psychiatrist before the doctor pulled out his own weapon and fired back.
Officials say 49-year-old Richard Plotts remained sedated Saturday, two days after he was shot at a suburban Philadelphia hospital complex.
Delaware County officials say Plotts remains under guard and won't be arraigned on murder charges until he awakens.
District Attorney Jack Whelan says two guns and a computer were seized from Plotts' home in Clifton Heights.
Authorities say Plotts was ranting about Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital's gun ban during an appointment when he drew a gun from his waistband and shot his caseworker.
They say psychiatrist Lee Silverman pulled out a gun and fired back, striking Plotts several times.
