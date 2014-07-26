DA: 2 more guns found at hospital shooter’s home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Authorities have found two more guns at the home of a man suspected of killing his caseworker and grazing his psychiatrist before the doctor pulled out his own weapon and fired back.

Officials say 49-year-old Richard Plotts remained sedated Saturday, two days after he was shot at a suburban Philadelphia hospital complex.

A hospital worker views police activity near the scene of a shooting at a wellness center attached to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., on Thursday, July 24, 2014. (AP Photo) A hospital worker views police activity near the scene of a shooting at a wellness center attached to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., on Thursday, July 24, 2014. (AP Photo) loading...

Delaware County officials say Plotts remains under guard and won't be arraigned on murder charges until he awakens.

District Attorney Jack Whelan says two guns and a computer were seized from Plotts' home in Clifton Heights.

Authorities say Plotts was ranting about Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital's gun ban during an appointment when he drew a gun from his waistband and shot his caseworker.

They say psychiatrist Lee Silverman pulled out a gun and fired back, striking Plotts several times.

