CVS delays COVID-19 vaccination appointments in NJ

CVS is delaying the start of appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on until Thursday with vaccines available as soon as Friday.

The retailer initially announced that it would begin taking appointments on Tuesday but delayed the start until Thursday to ensure in-store availability.

Appointments will be accepted via CVS.com, the CVS app or by calling 800-746-7287. Walk ins are not available and appointments cannot be made with store employees.

CVS will follow state eligibility guidelines when making appointments. In New Jersey, anyone who lives, works or attends school in the state over the age of 65 as well as any person 16 and older with underlying conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine. Healthcare workers, law enforcement personnel and residents of long term care facilities.

CVS will administer vaccines at 14 locations before adding another 13 when vaccine supply becomes available.

The first CVS locations:

Brigantine

Edison

Elizabeth

Flemington

Green Brook

Hoboken

North Bergen

North Plainfield

Princeton

Seaside Heights

Stanhope

Union

Voorhees

West Orange

CVS and other retailers will have nearly a million vaccines available to them this week as the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program goes into effect.

Other regional and national retailers have announced plans for administering the vaccine in New Jersey when it is available.

Rite Aid

The chain said it will be offering the vaccinations in New Jersey locations but has not named specific locations.

"Our priority is to administer the COVID-19 vaccines we are allocated as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible. The increase in available doses in our communities is welcome news, but we anticipate demand will continue to outpace supply for the foreseeable future," the company said in a written statement.

Walmart

In New Jersey, these Walmart and Sam's Club locations that eventually offer vaccines. No start date has been announced.

Sam's Club:

Pleasantville

Walmart:

Boonton

Burlington Township

Franklin (Sussex)

Garfield

Hamilton (Mercer)

Linden

North Bergen

North Brunswick

Pennsville

Toms River

Vineland

ShopRite

ShopRite has 39 pharmacies in New Jersey offering the vaccine but because of supply limitations has not accepted new appointments for several weeks.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

ShopRite of Absecon: 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon

ShopRite of Somers Point: 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point

ShopRite of Absecon: 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon ShopRite of Somers Point: 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point BERGEN COUNTY

ShopRite of Englewood: 40 Nathaniel Place, Englewood

ShopRite of Rochelle Park: 220 W. Passaic Street, Rochelle Park

ShopRite of Englewood: 40 Nathaniel Place, Englewood ShopRite of Rochelle Park: 220 W. Passaic Street, Rochelle Park BURLINGTON COUNTY

ShopRite of Medford: 208 Route 70, Medford

ShopRite of Union Mill: 892 Union Mill Road, Mt. Laurel

ShopRite of Medford: 208 Route 70, Medford ShopRite of Union Mill: 892 Union Mill Road, Mt. Laurel CAMDEN COUNTY

ShopRite of Berlin: 200 Route 73 North, Berlin

ShopRite of Chews Landing: 1200 Chews Landing Road, Chews Landing

ShopRite of Berlin: 200 Route 73 North, Berlin ShopRite of Chews Landing: 1200 Chews Landing Road, Chews Landing CAPE MAY COUNTY

ShopRite of Marmora: 4 W. Roosevelt Boulevard, Marmora

ShopRite of Rio Grande: 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande

ShopRite of Marmora: 4 W. Roosevelt Boulevard, Marmora ShopRite of Rio Grande: 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande CUMBERLAND COUNTY

ShopRite of Millville: 2130 N. 2nd Street, Millville

ShopRite of Upper Deerfield: 1000 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton

ShopRite of Millville: 2130 N. 2nd Street, Millville ShopRite of Upper Deerfield: 1000 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton ESSEX COUNTY

ShopRite of Newark: 206 Springfield Avenue, Newark

ShopRite of Livingston: 483 S. Livingston Avenue, Livingston

ShopRite of Newark: 206 Springfield Avenue, Newark ShopRite of Livingston: 483 S. Livingston Avenue, Livingston GLOUCESTER COUNTY

ShopRite of Glassboro: 201 William L. Dalton Drive, Glassboro

ShopRite of Mullica Hill: 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

ShopRite of Glassboro: 201 William L. Dalton Drive, Glassboro ShopRite of Mullica Hill: 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill HUNTERDON COUNTY

ShopRite of Clinton: 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton

ShopRite of Flemington: 272 Highway 202/31 North, Flemington

ShopRite of Clinton: 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton ShopRite of Flemington: 272 Highway 202/31 North, Flemington MERCER COUNTY

ShopRite of Hamilton: 130 Marketplace Boulevard, Robbinsville

ShopRite of Pennington: 2555 Pennington Road, Pennington

ShopRite of Hamilton: 130 Marketplace Boulevard, Robbinsville ShopRite of Pennington: 2555 Pennington Road, Pennington MIDDLESEX COUNTY

ShopRite of East Brunswick: 14-22 West Prospect Street, East Brunswick

ShopRite of Spotswood: 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood

ShopRite of East Brunswick: 14-22 West Prospect Street, East Brunswick ShopRite of Spotswood: 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood MONMOUTH COUNTY

ShopRite of Hazlet: 3120 State Highway 35, Hazlet

ShopRite of Marlboro: 280 US Highway 9, Marlboro

ShopRite of Hazlet: 3120 State Highway 35, Hazlet ShopRite of Marlboro: 280 US Highway 9, Marlboro MORRIS COUNTY

ShopRite of Flanders: 90 Bartley Road, Flanders

ShopRite of Greater Morristown: 178 E. Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls

ShopRite of Lincoln Park: 60 Beaver Brook Road, Lincoln Park

ShopRite of Flanders: 90 Bartley Road, Flanders ShopRite of Greater Morristown: 178 E. Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls ShopRite of Lincoln Park: 60 Beaver Brook Road, Lincoln Park OCEAN COUNTY

ShopRite of Fischer Bay: 860 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River

ShopRite of Manahawkin: 297 Route 72, Manahawkin

ShopRite of Fischer Bay: 860 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River ShopRite of Manahawkin: 297 Route 72, Manahawkin PASSAIC COUNTY

ShopRite of Little Falls: 171 Browertown Road, Little Falls

ShopRite of West Milford: Union Valley-Marshall Hill, West Milford

ShopRite of Little Falls: 171 Browertown Road, Little Falls ShopRite of West Milford: Union Valley-Marshall Hill, West Milford SOMERSET COUNTY

ShopRite of Bernardsville: 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville

ShopRite of Hillsborough: RT. 206 & Amwell Road, Hillsborough

ShopRite of Bernardsville: 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville ShopRite of Hillsborough: RT. 206 & Amwell Road, Hillsborough SUSSEX COUNTY

ShopRite of Byram: 90-80 Route 206 North, Stanhope

ShopRite of Newton: 125 Water Street (Route 206 North), Newton

ShopRite of Byram: 90-80 Route 206 North, Stanhope ShopRite of Newton: 125 Water Street (Route 206 North), Newton UNION COUNTY

ShopRite of Clark: 76 Central Avenue, Clark

ShopRite of Elizabeth: 865 W. Grand Street, Elizabeth

ShopRite of Clark: 76 Central Avenue, Clark ShopRite of Elizabeth: 865 W. Grand Street, Elizabeth WARREN COUNTY

ShopRite of Greenwich: 1207 Route 22, Phillipsburg

ShopRite of Washington: 2 Clubhouse Drive @ Route 31 South, Washington

Several other retailers have said they will eventually offer vaccinations in New Jersey but did not offer any specifics.

Walgreens, which along with CVS has handled the administration of the vaccine in New Jersey long-term care facilities on its website said on its website it is offering vaccinations at retail locations around the country but did not list New Jersey.

Stop & Shop spokeswoman Stefanie Shuman said pharmacy locations in Massachusetts and New York are now offering vaccinations but could not give a date for when New Jerey will join the list.

"Once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to Stop & Shop pharmacies in New Jersey, customers will be able to sign up for an appointment on stopandshop.com.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ