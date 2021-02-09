CVS delays COVID-19 vaccination appointments in NJ
CVS is delaying the start of appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on until Thursday with vaccines available as soon as Friday.
The retailer initially announced that it would begin taking appointments on Tuesday but delayed the start until Thursday to ensure in-store availability.
Appointments will be accepted via CVS.com, the CVS app or by calling 800-746-7287. Walk ins are not available and appointments cannot be made with store employees.
CVS will follow state eligibility guidelines when making appointments. In New Jersey, anyone who lives, works or attends school in the state over the age of 65 as well as any person 16 and older with underlying conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine. Healthcare workers, law enforcement personnel and residents of long term care facilities.
CVS will administer vaccines at 14 locations before adding another 13 when vaccine supply becomes available.
The first CVS locations:
- Brigantine
- Edison
- Elizabeth
- Flemington
- Green Brook
- Hoboken
- North Bergen
- North Plainfield
- Princeton
- Seaside Heights
- Stanhope
- Union
- Voorhees
- West Orange
CVS and other retailers will have nearly a million vaccines available to them this week as the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program goes into effect.
Other regional and national retailers have announced plans for administering the vaccine in New Jersey when it is available.
Rite Aid
The chain said it will be offering the vaccinations in New Jersey locations but has not named specific locations.
"Our priority is to administer the COVID-19 vaccines we are allocated as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible. The increase in available doses in our communities is welcome news, but we anticipate demand will continue to outpace supply for the foreseeable future," the company said in a written statement.
Walmart
In New Jersey, these Walmart and Sam's Club locations that eventually offer vaccines. No start date has been announced.
Sam's Club:
- Pleasantville
Walmart:
- Boonton
- Burlington Township
- Franklin (Sussex)
- Garfield
- Hamilton (Mercer)
- Linden
- North Bergen
- North Brunswick
- Pennsville
- Toms River
- Vineland
ShopRite
ShopRite has 39 pharmacies in New Jersey offering the vaccine but because of supply limitations has not accepted new appointments for several weeks.
- ATLANTIC COUNTY
ShopRite of Absecon: 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon
ShopRite of Somers Point: 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point
- BERGEN COUNTY
ShopRite of Englewood: 40 Nathaniel Place, Englewood
ShopRite of Rochelle Park: 220 W. Passaic Street, Rochelle Park
- BURLINGTON COUNTY
ShopRite of Medford: 208 Route 70, Medford
ShopRite of Union Mill: 892 Union Mill Road, Mt. Laurel
- CAMDEN COUNTY
ShopRite of Berlin: 200 Route 73 North, Berlin
ShopRite of Chews Landing: 1200 Chews Landing Road, Chews Landing
- CAPE MAY COUNTY
ShopRite of Marmora: 4 W. Roosevelt Boulevard, Marmora
ShopRite of Rio Grande: 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
- CUMBERLAND COUNTY
ShopRite of Millville: 2130 N. 2nd Street, Millville
ShopRite of Upper Deerfield: 1000 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton
- ESSEX COUNTY
ShopRite of Newark: 206 Springfield Avenue, Newark
ShopRite of Livingston: 483 S. Livingston Avenue, Livingston
- GLOUCESTER COUNTY
ShopRite of Glassboro: 201 William L. Dalton Drive, Glassboro
ShopRite of Mullica Hill: 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill
- HUNTERDON COUNTY
ShopRite of Clinton: 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton
ShopRite of Flemington: 272 Highway 202/31 North, Flemington
- MERCER COUNTY
ShopRite of Hamilton: 130 Marketplace Boulevard, Robbinsville
ShopRite of Pennington: 2555 Pennington Road, Pennington
- MIDDLESEX COUNTY
ShopRite of East Brunswick: 14-22 West Prospect Street, East Brunswick
ShopRite of Spotswood: 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood
- MONMOUTH COUNTY
ShopRite of Hazlet: 3120 State Highway 35, Hazlet
ShopRite of Marlboro: 280 US Highway 9, Marlboro
- MORRIS COUNTY
ShopRite of Flanders: 90 Bartley Road, Flanders
ShopRite of Greater Morristown: 178 E. Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls
ShopRite of Lincoln Park: 60 Beaver Brook Road, Lincoln Park
- OCEAN COUNTY
ShopRite of Fischer Bay: 860 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River
ShopRite of Manahawkin: 297 Route 72, Manahawkin
- PASSAIC COUNTY
ShopRite of Little Falls: 171 Browertown Road, Little Falls
ShopRite of West Milford: Union Valley-Marshall Hill, West Milford
- SOMERSET COUNTY
ShopRite of Bernardsville: 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville
ShopRite of Hillsborough: RT. 206 & Amwell Road, Hillsborough
- SUSSEX COUNTY
ShopRite of Byram: 90-80 Route 206 North, Stanhope
ShopRite of Newton: 125 Water Street (Route 206 North), Newton
- UNION COUNTY
ShopRite of Clark: 76 Central Avenue, Clark
ShopRite of Elizabeth: 865 W. Grand Street, Elizabeth
- WARREN COUNTY
ShopRite of Greenwich: 1207 Route 22, Phillipsburg
ShopRite of Washington: 2 Clubhouse Drive @ Route 31 South, Washington
Several other retailers have said they will eventually offer vaccinations in New Jersey but did not offer any specifics.
Walgreens, which along with CVS has handled the administration of the vaccine in New Jersey long-term care facilities on its website said on its website it is offering vaccinations at retail locations around the country but did not list New Jersey.
Stop & Shop spokeswoman Stefanie Shuman said pharmacy locations in Massachusetts and New York are now offering vaccinations but could not give a date for when New Jerey will join the list.
"Once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to Stop & Shop pharmacies in New Jersey, customers will be able to sign up for an appointment on stopandshop.com.
