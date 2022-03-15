Cuban man escapes communism and chooses New Jersey

For the third part of my conversation with Frank Mederos, we discuss the choices he faced after escaping Cuba and successfully avoiding capture from the Cuban military.

His first stop in the U.S. was in Miami where he was grilled by the U.S. military and the CIA. His harrowing tale of escape, survival, love, and facing the reality that his escape was far from over are all a part of our most recent interview.

One thing that struck me was the decision that the CIA forced him to make almost immediately upon arrival. Would Frank return to Cuba to feed the U.S. government information? Would he identify the people who helped him escape and help the CIA expand their network? And which state in the U.S. would he be sent to?

Frank shares a funny story about the decision he made and what the government gave him before he got on the plane to head to New Jersey. The story about what New Jersey was like in the 1960s will have you glued to your seat and the wake-up call that Frank got when he arrived!

My conversation with Frank Mederos has a deeper meaning for me and I hope that you take away some important points about the struggle for liberty. People have faced tyranny since the beginning of time. The minute you relax and take your freedom for granted the let your guard down, you become vulnerable to forces that do not value freedom.

We have seen Americans trade liberty for so-called security and safety over the past two years. History always repeats.

Listen to the conversation with a man who experienced tyranny first hand and know that freedom can never be taken for granted or it will be gone.

Read the first part of my conversation HERE and the second part HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.