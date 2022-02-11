NJ man said no to communist tyranny and escaped

Frank Mederos is the "Boy Who Said No." He said no to life under communist tyranny and took his future into his own hands escaping Fidel Castro's Communist regime with the help of some friends.

Our last conversation with Frank ended with his return to his family after his forced removal assigned by the communists to tutor reading and writing to a mountain farm community. He details his experience as a student locked behind gates of former mansions occupied by the wealthy that were converted to student dorms.

PART 1:

From the friends that helped him with a "daring" bicycle escape to his grandfather who secretly introduced him to a "contact" that would eventually help him off the island. After two failed attempts that involved Frank stepping up to help two younger escapees survive the mile swim out to a waiting boat.

You'll be captivated by the experience on the boat with what would be his third and final attempt at freedom. From the stress of keeping the boat from turning around to the race between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Cuban Gunboats. Hearing Frank's story will remind you that Freedom is not free.

PART 2:

Stay tuned for our third part with Frank's story of starting over in Miami and a message to young Americans.

Get the book HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

