Craig Allen’s neighborhood is slowly coming back to life

I live in a very friendly, active neighborhood.

COVID-19 changed that overnight, as we all became shut-ins.

But, as the weeks drag on, there are small signs of of renewal.

First, Cornershow Bob, and Ginni, strung up some Christmas lights, and the smiles started to spread.

Then, mother nature started to do her thing. I am always happy to see FedEX Pat's flowering tree start to bloom. Especially this year.

There has been at least one birthday.

And, someone is always walking, and waving. Bob walks rain or shine.

We'll know that the neighborhood is back, when my neighbors' pool opens.

Hopefully, everyone will be able to enjoy it.