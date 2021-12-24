If you asked Jersey Shore residents what restaurant they would love Santa to bring them, the number one answer will always be Cracker Barrel.

Well, we must have been on the nice list this year, because there are rumblings that the Shore could be getting one.

I've never been to Cracker Barrel but based on your rave reviews I need to go to this place.

The closest Cracker Barrel to us is just about 40 miles west of Ocean County in Mount Laurel.

So, what's all of the hype about?

Comfort food. Who doesn't like homemade mac and cheese, meatloaf, and pot pies?

They even cater. A Cracker Barrel Christmas sounds pretty amazing.

That feast looks incredible.

When I ask what is a must-try at the Southern comfort food restaurant chain the popular responses always include:

Chicken n' Dumplins Double-Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake (yum!) Gravy n' Biscuits Maple Jam n' Bacon Burger Country Fried Shrimp Southern Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pecan Pancakes

These are just to mention a few.

The wish of a Cracker Barrel opening at the Shore is not a new thing.

We've been begging and pleading for this restaurant to come to town for years.

There's a huge entertainment complex being constructed in Jackson.

It's called Adventure Crossing USA. It's situated right between 195 and Great Adventure.

Developer Vito Cardinale is not messing around with this $800 million project.

This giant space will have indoor and outdoor sports fields and areas.

Two major hotels have agreed to open on the site of Adventure Crossing USA.

There's also going to be a big retail space on these 238 acres.

Cardinale said in a recent interview that he is working very hard to get two particular businesses to move in.

Bass Pro Shops and, you guessed it, Cracker Barrel.

Vito is known for listening to the public and he's definitely heard our pleas.

There's no word on how negotiations with Cracker Barrel are coming along, but don't be surprised if the very first area restaurant ends up being at Adventure Crossing USA.

