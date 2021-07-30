COVID-19 victims to be honored at Cumberland County Day of Remembrance

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners along with the City of Bridgeton and the Bridgeton Ministerial Association is sponsoring a Cumberland County Day of Remembrance on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Bridgeton City Park's Amphitheater at Sunset Lake.

The memorial service led by The Bridgeton Christian Ministers Association will include prayers, psalms, and song with a symbolic candle lighting to remember and honor family and friends who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a unique opportunity for our entire community to come together to provide support and strength to one another as we remember our loved ones," Joseph Derella, director of the County Board of Commissioners, said.

He added that one of the tragic consequences of the virus is that protocols put in place to keep everyone safe prevented the county from honoring those who succumbed to COVID-19.

To pay their respects, Derella is asking that all bells within the county be rung in unison on Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. That includes churches, schools and businesses. For individuals who cannot make the event, he said grab a bell and ring it as a message of love, respect and hope.