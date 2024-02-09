Family-owned jewelry shop closes after 40 years in NJ

💍 A family-owned jewelry store in Brick will close after 40 years

💍 The store is currently having a liquidation sale

💍 The owner said it was time to move on

BRICK — After 40 years of being in business, a popular family-owned jewelry store in Ocean County is shutting its doors for good.

Country Store Jeweler, 2791 Hooper Ave. in Brick will hold a retirement sale starting Friday, Feb. 9., owner John Catalano said.

“It’s been a fabulous 40 years, and we cannot thank you, our valued customers, enough,” Catalano said in a Facebook post.

“All along the way, not only have you been great customers but many of you have become close friends. I think about how my father knew many of you and how our business became a true family business in Brick. We were not just a business. We were an embedded part of the Brick Township community,” he added.

Catalano, who has been deeply involved with Ocean County and Brick politics, said he always enjoyed the conversations and the ability to assist a customer over the past 40 years. Country Store Jeweler was, and remained a gathering place for customers and friends alike throughout the years.

“My wife, Bethann came up with the perfect slogan for our store, ‘It’s not what you spend, it’s what you save at Country Store Jeweler,” he said.

When asked why the store was closing, Catalano said it was just time for a new chapter.

Catalano was a councilman, a member of the New Jersey Legislature, and most recently, ran on the Republican ballot for Brick Township mayor but lost to Democrat, Lisa Crate.

He has just been appointed as the Ocean County deputy county clerk and will continue to serve the public, he said.

Starting Feb. 9., Country Store Jeweler will have its retirement sale. Many items will go immediately to liquidation and others with deep discounts, up to 50% off the retail price.

Stop in Tuesday to Friday from 12 to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday.

Catalano said he hopes to have everything sold and the store closed by the end of April, if not sooner.

Until then, “you never know what more the future holds for this guy,” he said.

