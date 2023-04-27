Could you do it? $850k NJ home for sale comes with dead bodies
Imagine living on more than an acre inside a gorgeous 1920 home with modern amenities like central air conditioning. The realtor description reads:
Unique opportunity to own and live in a newly converted church…Beautifully masterminded by a local architect, this home can be your very own sanctuary. Step through double glass doors into an ample foyer, pass the study, laundry/mudroom to arrive at the bright open-concept living area, a soaring space. The pressed-tin covered ceiling and walls add texture and definition, all painted a chalky white, it is a complete renovation seamlessly blending classic and contemporary.
There's just one catch. A huge catch. But let's save that for the end.
Take a look around first. This property is for sale asking $850,000. It's a 3 bedroom 3 bath historic beauty sitting along a rustic road. 198 Locktown Flemington Road in Delaware Township.
Step inside.
Because it's a converted church, it offers this huge, cavernous space with towering windows for natural light.
This might be the ultimate open floor plan.
The kitchen is a stylish blend of modern with hints of its early 1900s roots.
Hardwood floors and endless potential.
Inside this bathroom...
...a blend of the old and the new.
I love the quirky angles.
Okay. So what's the catch?
Here it is.
It comes with dead bodies.
Yes, the old church's graveyard is included with the property. What's more, you're not allowed to disturb it or remove it.
In fact, you'll be responsible for the upkeep of this small cemetery.
Could you do it? Some will love the history and the stewardship. Others will just think of the famous line from the movie "The Sixth Sense."
This isn't everyone's dream. It certainly has to have the right person as owner. But if you're willing to take it on, it could make a great forever home.
And I do mean forever.
