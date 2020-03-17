Coronavirus information for families with special-needs kids

School closings are also affecting families with special needs children, including those on the autism spectruc. The good news is help is available, but it also is still evolving.

Suzanne Buchanan of Autism New Jersey says the organization is preparing information to help parents with the special challenges ahead.

The organization's website will have a "one-stop shop" hub with information on health and safety, keeping children occupied and self-care for parents.

She says they are also investigating possible help from telehealth services.

"Bottom line: it's very difficult to provide what a child or adult with autism needs on a 24/7 basis," Buchanan said. "There is limited service delivery happening where individual therapists are coming to families homes. Some families understandably are declining services or anyone coming in their home at this time."

She says they have help and advice on their website at autismnj.org/coronavirus. Autism New Jersey is also available to answer questions at 800-4-AUTISM.

Some examples of the information on their website:

The state Department of Children and Families also has helpful links on its website.

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5