We all know that our hospital workers are under a lot of stress and strain and our restaurants are struggling as well. So Liz Bernich of Chatham is placing large take-out orders from local restaurants and providing meals for all healthcare workers at nearby hospitals.

Through a Facebook page. she has already raised over $78,000 to keep the food coming. The name of her effort is called FLAG or Front Line Assistance Group. With the next couple of weeks expected to be the peak of cases here in New Jersey, help like this is needed more than ever. Here's where you can jump in and help.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Fun ways to interact with your friends during quarantine

​