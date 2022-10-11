Cops look for gunman in shooting at busy Linden, NJ shopping plaza
LINDEN — Detectives continue to investigate a shooting that took place Monday afternoon outside a shopping plaza.
According to Linden Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the busy Aviation Plaza Shopping Center on West Edgar Road at approximately 4:15 p.m. on reports of gunfire.
Multiple casings were found near the AMC movie theater and Target but no injuries were reported.
Police say the gunman fled and remains at large.
During the shooting, a car show occurred at the location but police have not confirmed if the shooting is connected, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Daniel Hemenway at 908-474-8532.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
