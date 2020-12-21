Cops help revive 2-month-old who stopped breathing

Two Freehold Township police officers saved the life of a 2-month-old infant who stopped breathing on Saturday, officials say.

Two officers were sent to the child's house on Whistler Drive around 9:45 p.m. and found the infant unresponsive and not breathing, according to police. Officer Alex Fay performed chest compressions on the infant, while Officer Justin Nunno was able to suck fluids from the infant’s nose and mouth awaiting the arrival of an ambulance that took the child to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, police said.

"We commend both of these officers for their efforts under such dire circumstances," Freehold Township police chief George Baumann said in a statement.

The child was stable as of Sunday, according to police, who did not have an update available on Monday.

