Cops came for child porn, also found her marijuana garden — NJ prosecutor

POINT PLEASANT — Authorities have made another child-porn bust and this time it was a divorced mother who was also cultivating marijuana, Ocean County prosecutors said.

Borough police and county detectives went to the home of 24-year-old Lisa Moffett Cuervo on Friday after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child-porn activity was investigated by the State Police.

Prosecutors said police seized Cuervo's smart phone, which contained the images of child sexual exploitation. And they also found 17 marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Cuervo (Ocean County Jail)

Cuervo was charged with possession of child pornography, manufacturing marijuana plants and child endangerment in connection to her child living in the house with the drug contraband.

Investigators did not say how Cuervo obtained the illegal images but she was not charged with producing them.

Cuervo was being held at the Ocean County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.