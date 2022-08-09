Cops arrest suspect a year after rape attack on couple at NJ waterfalls

PATERSON — A city man has been charged in the sexual assault of a couple last year at the Great Falls.

The suspect, William Vazquez, 32, was charged last week with sexual assault and weapons violations.

On Aug. 9, 2021, a man and a woman who were at the waterfalls flagged down an officer and reported that they had been sexually assaulted by a stranger who jumped out of the bushes carrying a silver revolver in his hands.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was identified at the scene.

Vazquez has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree invasion of privacy, and fourth-degree aggravated assault for pointing a firearm.

He is currently in the Bergen County jail.

If convicted, Vazquez would be required to submit to an evaluation as to the nature of his sexual conduct at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel. He will also be subject to parole supervision for life and must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

