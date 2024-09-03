Consumer Reports’ most reliable used cars you can buy in NJ
For the first time ever Consumer Reports did an analysis of used cars 5 to 10 years old to find the most reliable.
Perhaps it’s a recognition of how people are keeping their cars longer than ever before and are put off by soaring prices brought about by supply chain disruptions over the past few years.
They didn’t look at specific models but rather overall makes. They ranked 26 brands based on reliability. Basically what you want when saving money when buying a pre-owned car.
You shouldn’t look at this list and automatically assume the reliability rankings for new vehicles of the same make would be the identical. Because these are older vehicles many of the models are not even offered anymore by the brand.
Ford is a prime example, which has gone the SUV and truck route and all but abandoned smaller vehicles except for its Mustang.
The report and rankings were derived from Consumer Reports’ own readers. You can see the full methodology and study here, but the simple breakdown is as follows:
26 brands of used cars ranked for reliability from worst to first…
26. Chrysler
25. Dodge
24. Tesla
23. Jeep
22. Ram
21. GMC
20. Ford
19. Kia
18. Chevrolet
17. Hyundai
16. Audi
15. Volvo
14. Volkswagen
13. Lincoln
12. Mini
11. Cadillac
10. Mercedes-Benz
9. Nissan
8. Subaru
7. BMW
6. Buick
5. Honda
4. Acura
3. Mazda
2. Toyota
1. Lexus
