Concerts and shows heading to Madison Square Garden this fall

Madison Square Garden is ready to roll into fall with their upcoming lineup.

This lineup includes concerts, comedy shows, and even Christmas shows.

Not only are there so many shows to choose from, but there are also plenty of dates to pick, making your next trip into New York City that much easier to plan.

Take a look at what shows and concerts are being offered at Madison Square Garden this September to December.

RBD

Sept. 1

Time: 8 p.m.

Banda MS

Sept. 2

Time: 8 p.m.

Ishay Ribo

Sept. 3

Time: 8 p.m.

Eagles

Sept. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles In Concert - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

Squeeze & The Psychedelic Furs

Sept. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Tomlinson

Sept. 9

Time: 7 p.m.

Sept. 10

Time: 7 p.m.

Beck & Phoenix

Sept. 9

Time: 8 p.m.

Billy Joel

Sept. 10

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 20

Time: 8 p.m.

Nov. 22

Time: 8 p.m.

Dec. 19

Time: 8 p.m.

Billy Joel In Concert - New York, New York Getty Images loading...

Kenny Loggins

Sept. 12

Time: 8 p.m.

Greta Van Fleet

Sept. 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

$uicideboy$

Sept. 13

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Michael McIntyre

Sept. 14

Time: 8 p.m.

Sept. 15

Time: 8 p.m.

Sept. 16

Time: 8 p.m.

National Television Awards 2012 - Press Room Getty Images loading...

Dante Gebel

Sept. 14

Time: 8 p.m.

Hot 97 & WBLS present Hip Hop Forever

Sept. 15

Time: 8 p.m.

Peter Gabriel

Sept. 18

Time: 8 p.m.

Germany Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Fall Of The Berlin Wall Getty Images loading...

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie

Sept. 19

Time: 8 p.m.

Sept. 20

Time: 8 p.m.

Eddie Izzard

Sept. 20

Time: 8 p.m.

Sept. 21

Time: 8 p.m.

Sept. 22

Time: 8 p.m.

Maneskin

Sept. 21

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Chris DiStefano

Sept. 22

Time: 7 p.m.

NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS - The Drop In Hosted By Mark Normand Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Ben Schwarz & Friends

Sept. 23

Time: 8 p.m.

Hot Tuna

Sept. 23

Time: 8 p.m.

Janelle Monae

Sept. 26

Time: 8 p.m.

2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ - Caesar's Superdome - Day 1 Getty Images for ESSENCE loading...

Chelsea Handler

Sept. 29

Time: 8 p.m.

Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m.

SeriesFest: Season 9 Closing Night On Wednesday, May 10 At Red Rocks Ampitheatre In Denver, CO Getty Images for SeriesFest loading...

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Sept. 29

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sept. 29

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Raphael Saadiq

Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m.

Hozier

Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m.

Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness Getty Images loading...

Stevie Nicks

Oct. 1

Time: 7 p.m.

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Getty Images For The Rock and Ro loading...

Boygenius

Oct. 2

Time: 8 p.m.

John Mayer

Oct. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Seventh Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver Getty Images for Love Rocks NYC/ loading...

Michelle Buteau

Oct. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast

Oct. 5

Time: 8 p.m.

Titas

Oct. 6

Time: 8 p.m.

Maluma

Oct. 6

Time: 8 p.m.

Fan Festival Official Opening - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Getty Images loading...

Nick Cave

Oct. 7

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 8

Time: 8 p.m.

Black Coffee

Oct. 7

Time: 8 p.m.

Nate Bargatze

Oct. 7

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 8

Time: 8 p.m.

Michael J. Fox Foundation - A Country Thing: Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Getty Images for The Michael J. loading...

Luis Miguel

Oct. 8

Time: 7 p.m.

Trevor Noah

Oct. 9

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 10

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 11

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 12

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 13

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Oct. 15

Time: 7 p.m.

Oct. 16

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 17

Time: 8 p.m.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Playboi Carti

Oct. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m.

The Always Sunny Podcast Live!

Oct. 12

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 13

Time: 8 p.m.

Queen + Adam Lambert

Oct. 12

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 13

Time: 8 p.m.

2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement - Performances Getty Images for Global Citizen loading...

Daniel Caesar & Omar Apollo

Oct. 17

Time: 7 p.m.

My Morning Jacket

Oct. 19

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 20

Time: 8 p.m.

Oct. 21

Time: 8 p.m.

A GRAMMY Salute To The Beach Boys Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

El Alfa

Oct. 21

Time: 8 p.m.

Gregory Alan Isakov

Oct. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Ben Howard

Oct. 24

Time: 8 p.m.

John Malkovich

Oct. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Lady A

Oct. 26

Time: 8 p.m.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin

Oct. 26

Time: 7 p.m.

Oct. 27

Time: 7 p.m.

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull In Concert - Rosemont, Illinois Getty Images loading...

Lucinda Williams and her band

Oct. 27

Time: 8 p.m.

Depeche Mode

Oct. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Jethro Tull

Nov. 1

Time: 8 p.m.

Jim Jefferies

Nov. 3

Time: 7 p.m.

The Fab Faux with the Hogshead Horns & Creme Tangerine Strings

Nov. 4

Time: 8 p.m.

P!NK

Nov. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

John Legend

Nov. 7

Time: 8 p.m.

Nov. 8

Time: 8 p.m.

NY Comedy Festival presents Giggly Squad Live

Nov. 9

Time: 8 p.m.

NY Comedy Festival presents Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Nov. 10

Time: 7 p.m.

Nov. 11

Time: 7 p.m.

Nov. 12

Time: 8 p.m.

NY Comedy Festival presents Bill Burr Live

Nov. 10

Time: 8 p.m.

The 1975

Nov. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Lollapalooza Brazil 2023 - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project Presented by Continental Tire

Nov. 19

Time: 1 p.m.

Nov. 20

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Derek Hough

Nov. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Stavros Halkias

Nov. 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Dec. 1

Time: 7 p.m.

KISS

Dec. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m.

KISS In Concert - Inglewood, CA Getty Images loading...

Straight No Chaser

Dec. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Girls Gotta Eat

Dec. 10

Time: 8 p.m.

Andrea Bocelli

Dec. 13

Time: 8 p.m.

Dec. 14

Time: 8 p.m.

Ballon D'Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris Getty Images loading...

Randy Rainbow for President

Dec. 29

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Gov't Mule

Dec. 30

Time: 8 p.m.

Dec. 31

Time: 9 p.m.

Scream Tour 2023: Next Up!

Sept. 8

Time: 7 p.m.

La India Yuridia

Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m.

Season 27 Finale Of EstrellaTV's Competition Series "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento" Getty Images loading...

Chris DiStefano

Sept. 23

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Grupo Frontera

Sept. 28

Time: 9 p.m.

35th Premio Lo Nuestro - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Sept. 29

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Alejandro Sanz

Sept. 30

Time: 9 p.m.

"Cadena Dial" Awards 2022 - Gala Getty Images loading...

Pancho Barraza

Oct. 7

Time: 8 p.m.

Eladio Carrion

Oct. 13

Time: 9 p.m.

Alejandro Fernandez

Oct. 14

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Tini

Nov. 3

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Tini Stoessel 2022 Tour in Montevideo Getty Images loading...

NY Comedy Festival Presents Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour

Nov. 4

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Joaquin Sabina

Nov. 16

Time: 8 p.m.

Lil Tjay

Nov. 22

Time: 9 p.m.

Powerhouse NYC Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

'Twas the Night Before... By Cirque Du Soleil

Dec. 7

Time: 8 p.m.

Dec. 8

Time: 8 p.m.

Dec. 9

Time: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Dec. 10

Time: 12 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Dec. 14

Time: 11 a.m.

Dec. 15

Time: 8 p.m.

Dec. 16

Time: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17

Time: 12 p.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Dec. 21

Time: 8 p.m.

Dec. 22

Time: 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Dec. 23

Time: @1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Dec. 24

Time: 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Dec. 26

Time: 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Dec. 27

Time: 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Dec. 28

Time: 1 p.m.

Nimesh Patel

Dec. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m.

