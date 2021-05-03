Complaints of ‘unprofessional’ postal workers lead to mandatory retraining

Man, if you’re too rude for New Jersey, you must be really rude. That’s the allegation against two postal workers in Cresskill, a situation that resulted in Congressional intervention. The two clerks treated customers so poorly that a petition was started that garnered 300 signatures and finally came to the attention of US Representative Bill Pascrell.

According to NorthJersey.com, Pascrell was given the petition at a recent town hall event and he promptly contacted US Postal officials. The petition complained about the “constant belligerence, unprofessionalism, an uncooperative nature, a lack of common courtesy, and disrespectful behavior" of the two clerks.

Pascrell told NorthJersey.com that after he contacted officials on the federal level, “they promised to help rectify the problem and informed our office certain employees are being subject to mandatory retraining before working with the public again.” The petition was started by Michael Dressler, a Bergen County Surrogate Judge, after reading a litany of complaints on a local Facebook page. He also heard from his wife after she received unpleasant service at the Post Office.

Patrons have told of incidents involving elderly customers getting berated for something as simple as asking for help filling out forms, and while the mandatory retraining might help, some residents want stronger action; they want the clerks fired. Complaints have been lodged with the Cresskill postmaster, but nothing was done; the postmaster also didn’t respond to requests from NorthJersey.com for a comment. We’ll see if Rep. Pascrell can get better results; he represents the 9th Congressional District which covers northern Bergen County.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.