Comedy returns to this popular Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ club

If you're walking the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk and looking for a laugh on a Tuesday night you've got to go to Jenkinson's at 300 Ocean Ave. North.

The place that gives you The B Street Band on Sunday nights while the Big Joe Jersey talent shows going on the beach has now added comedy every Tuesday night with Ryan Mahar, who when he's not a comedian actually performs weddings.

I'm going to be performing at the opening on July 5th along with Tommy Gooch and Elyse Delucci.

Among the others who will be performing this summer include Ben Baily from Discovery Cash Cab, Jamie Kennedy from "Scream" and the Jamie Kennedy Experiment", Colum Tyrell from the Edinburg Fringe Festival, and Edward H Clark from Netflix "House of Cards"

Ryan Mahar, a North Bergen native who lives in Brick is also a Jersey comedy veteran.

"I had a long association with a comedy club in the area, and after parting ways with them," Mahar said. "I wanted to have a local spot on the Jersey Shore where I could showcase myself and some of my favorite comics. I was a huge fan of the old Rodney Dangerfield specials on HBO growing up. Rodney as the host introduced the country to some of the best comics around like Bob Nelson, Bob Saget, Andrew Dice Clay, etc. I loved that format. So Ryan Maher & Friends Comedy night started with 3 shows at Jenks on Tuesday nights in the summer of 2018."

How did it go?

"They were a huge success so we returned with 6 in 2019. Then we decided to rebrand the night as Jenks Comedy Club in 2020 with 9 shows, and we all know what happened that year. So after losing 2020, we did our 9 shows last year while still in the pandemic (but with social distancing and mask mandate lifted) and we still had decent turnouts despite the situation. This year we decided to run 5 shows, and we’re really looking forward to them."

What's go great about Jenks Comedy Club?

"There’s no other place on the Jersey Shore where you can see talented comics, have a great meal, enjoy a cocktail, and then walk a few feet and have your feet in the sand while checking out the ocean."

How are the crowds?

"We usually average about 140 audience members per show, and when we had Shuli Egar perform in 2019 we had over 250 people show up. The crowds are such a variety of wonderful people. Everyone from Staten Islanders on vacation, to party people, to grandparents that wanted to escape the chaos of having their families crash at their beach houses for a week."

All shows start at 8:30 p.m. Doors are at 7 if they want to go for dinner and/or have drinks beforehand.

For more info click here.

