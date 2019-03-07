Colts Neck drive-by murder on Route 18 still a mystery

Nearly a year after a Neptune City man was found shot dead in his car on Route 18 in Colts Neck , police have asked the public for help in finding his killer.

Earl Sanders, 54, also known as “Everlasting” to friends, was gunned down on April 29, 2018, while at the wheel of a 2009 Mercedes Benz C350.

Sanders and a passenger had left a birthday party at the Elks Club in Freehold and were driving south on Route 18 when someone pulled next to their vehicle and fired numerous shots, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.

Sanders was hit several times, lost control and the car hit a guardrail south of the Route 537 exit.

His 52-year-old passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest or conviction of any suspect in the murder of Sanders.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Police at 732-780-7323.

Individuals who want to remain anonymous can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers' confidential tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400. They also can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637 or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

