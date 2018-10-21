College student attacked on Trenton-bound train, report says

TRENTON — A New Jersey student at Temple University said she was punched by a stranger near the Trenton train station this weekend.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon when Alicia Wintemberg, 18, of Berkeley Heights was on a SEPTA train to New Jersey from Philadelphia, according to a story on NJ.com . Wintemberg told the website that the man had initially asked her if the train had arrived in Trenton. When she stood up to get off at the station, she said the man stood up as well and punched her in the face before running away.

"I was kind of in shock after it happened and I was bleeding a lot from my head and it was all running through my fingers and down my arm," she told the website.

Wintemberg was riding a SEPTA train at the time of the incident, but informed New Jersey Transit police at the station, according to the story. She was taken to a local hospital where she received seven stitches, according to NJ.com.

