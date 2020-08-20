Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring virtual live show to Jersey

They're two guys who make their living making it up as they go along. This Saturday night Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring their "Stream Of Consciousness" show to NJPAC. The Improv legends and "Whose Line Is It Anyways?" veterans are doing a virtual show with you in the drivers seat.

This truly interactive experience is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition.

The duo tells came on my show Wednesday night and talked about how the show came together:

"It really wasn't our idea," Mochrie said. "If 'Whose Line' hadn't come along and sort of introduced improv to the masses, it certainly wouldn't have given us a chance to do what we're doing now."

How are these new shows going so far?

"It's really fun," Sherwood said. "We've turned it into an improvised sketch show. So it's got a lot of aspects of TV and technical stuff, way more than you would see in 'Whose Line.'"

As for their most memorable improv moment:

"It was the Richard Simmons episode," Sherwood said. "They were doing, basically living scenery, where Richard Simmons and Wayne [Brady] were props in the scene for Ryan [Stiles] and Colin. And at some point, Richard Simmons became Colin's jet ski. And it was just under the line of absolutely pornographic but it was so hilarious as he used Richard Simmons as a jet ski."

My biggest fear would be having a brain freeze on stage, did they ever freeze?

"We get good at not freezing, but we're scared every time we go on stage, even now," Sherwood said. "Ya know, it's technically the audience is waiting to see a cerebral car crash, and we're trying to stay on the highway if that makes sense."

Before making comedy history with "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," Mochrie starred in a variety of commercials, TV shows, and movies. He was the recipient of the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Male Improviser in 2000 and the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Male Performance on the Canadian version of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" the following year.

Sherwood has also appeared on various TV sitcoms, including VH1’s I Love the 70s, 80s and 90s and has headlined in Las Vegas with Drew Carey as a member of the comedy show, “Improv All-Stars.”

