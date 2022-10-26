Cold or COVID – New symptoms mimic common cold

There are more than 300 COVID-19 variants circling the globe, but few appear as infectious and dangerous as the original strain that triggered the pandemic.

Percentages of infection from variants are rising, but the BA.5 offshoot remains the dominant strain in New Jersey.

Scientists are tracking what they have dubbed the "Scrabble variants," with names like BQ.1 and XBB (which would mean massive points in a game of Scrabble), these mutations have shown some ability to evade vaccine protections, but do not seem to cause more severe illness.

The company behind the ZOE symptom tracker app have come up with a study based on what app users are reporting as their symptoms, and they closely mimic symptoms of a common cold.

ZOE study data was also broken up into three categories: Fully Vaccinated, Partially Vaccinated and Unvaccinated.

Only the unvaccinated reported fever as a top symptom.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

New Jersey health officials are still urging you to take a COVID test if you feel unwell and to get vaccinated and boosted.

ZOE says, based on their data, "fewer symptoms were reported over a shorter period of time by those who had already had a jab, suggesting that they were falling less seriously ill and getting better more quickly."

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.