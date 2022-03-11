Cold-case arrest: NJ man arrested for 2001 Pennsylvania homicide

A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection with a Pennsylvania homicide that occurred more than 20 years ago.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced the cold-case arrest on Thursday, stating that 44-year-old Brian Gregory Quinn had been obtained without incident at around 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of Good Intent Road in Deptford, Gloucester County.

Quinn has been charged with criminal homicide, for the death of Shamar William Washington, whose body was found in Columbia County, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 13, 2001. According to nj.com, the victim was 17 years old, found partially snow-covered down an embankment.

Washington was reported missing from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, six days prior to the discovery of his body. An autopsy determined that Washington had been beaten, stabbed and shot.

"The Pennsylvania State Police investigated the death until March 9, 2022," the U.S. Marshals said. According to nj.com, the identification of Quinn as a suspect was the result of interviews in the Williamsport area.

"It's the Marshals' Services' duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court," United States Mashal Martin Pane said. "It is my sincere hope that the victim's family will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

