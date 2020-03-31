Closing out March with ‘blah’ weather: AM showers, cloudy, cool

It is the last day of March. And I think we're all ready to close out one of the weirdest months of our entire lives. Weatherwise, on average, temperatures have been above-normal and precipitation was near-normal for the month. We'll continue that trend through the rest of the week, as temperatures warm with a few more raindrops aiming for New Jersey.

Tuesday morning is starting with some showers and drizzle dotting the radar. With a breeze blowing from the east-northeast, it's going to be a damp and dreary start to the end. Tuesday afternoon looks a little better and drier. We'll see thick cloud cover all day, and temperatures will be stuck in the upper 40s, at best. That is almost 10 degrees cooler than normal — in other words, it's going to feel like the first of March rather than the last day of March.

A storm system will pass just south of New Jersey Tuesday night, reintroducing a chance of showers to the forecast. Best chance of raindrops will be the southern half of New Jersey. Nothing heavy, no thunderstorms, no snow — just a bit of rain.

I have to keep an isolated shower in the forecast on Wednesday, but it really is looking like a dry day for the vast majority of the Garden State. Skies will be mostly cloudy, perhaps with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will improve to the lower 50s.

Thursday really looks like the shining star of the week, as the sun comes out. The only weather nuisance will be a wind kicking up, out of the north-northwest potentially gusting over 30 mph. We'll stay dry all day, with seasonable high temps in the mid 50s.

Clouds return on Friday, and a weak disturbance is expected to push through some rain showers around midday Friday. High temperatures will remain on the mild side for one more day, in the mid to upper 50s.

For now, the first weekend of April looks OK. Just OK. Partly sunny and lower 50s on Saturday. Maybe some showers on Sunday, as thermometers hopefully return to the 60s.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.