In March, we found out that an award-winning bakery will be opening in Monmouth County. As seen on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, a brand new Cinnaholic will be serving you gourmet cinnamon rolls and many other delicious desserts, but where and when will this place be opening...?

First off, the brand new Cinnaholic will be opening in Sea Girt Square, which is on the border of Sea Girt and Wall.

The shopping center is home to The Coal House, Fins, Joe's Bagel & Grill, Local Smoke BBQ, and many other high-quality local businesses. In March, the Sea Girt Cinnaholic owners said that they were just getting started with construction...

Four months later during the month of July, in a Facebook conversation, the Cinnaholic- Sea Girt owners said:

We have recently passed our rough inspections and are pushing towards our final inspection process. Unfortunately, we hit some delays due to inspections and shortages. Hopefully, we will have a better idea by the second week of August.

Now we can celebrate! The Cinnaholic in Sea Girt will be opening Friday, October 8th at 10 am. Their products are 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free! This is a wonderful addition to Monmouth County.

From the Cinnaholic - Sea Girt owners:

Celebrate the start of spooky season with one of our favorite cinnamon rolls, the Pumpkin Spice! Enjoy a roll topped with pumpkin frosting, our homemade Cinnadoodle cookie bites, marshmallows, and (of course) cinnamon dust!

2100 NJ-35 Suite 12, Sea Girt, New Jersey - 732-820-0778. Congratulations to the owners of Cinnaholic - Sea Girt, I can't wait to stuff my face in with cinnamon rolls and other delicious desserts!

