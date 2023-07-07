NJ Christmas Tree Shops will stop taking gift cards this month

🎄 Christmas Tree Shops will end gift card program later this month

🎄 It's part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

🎄 All locations in NJ will be closing its doors permanently

Are you still holding onto gift cards for the Christmas Tree Shops? If so, use them or lose them.

The Massachusetts-based home goods retailer is giving customers two weeks to spend any remaining gift cards, according to court documents filed as part of the chain's bankruptcy.

The document filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware states that “in accordance with the Customer Program Order, the debtors are terminating their gift card program as of July 21, 2023.”

Customers will be notified of the demise of the gift card program starting today through signage inside stores and a notice on the company’s website.

The chain’s current owners, Handil Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May to restructure its finances in order to better position itself for long-term success.

As part of the filing, the chain closed 10 underperforming stores but none were in New Jersey at the time.

But now, the entire Christmas Tree Shops chain, including the 10 New Jersey locations, are set to close after the company defaulted on a loan as part of the bankruptcy deal, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The New Jersey stores include Brick, Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Freehold, Mays Landing, Paramus, Rockaway, Springfield, and Woodland Park.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom