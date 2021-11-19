Christmas tree farms in NJ: Where they are, what they’re selling

Christmas is just over a month away, and as New Jerseyans get ready to deck the halls to close out 2021, there is no shortage of options for those who eschew the artificial tree trend and want to bring a real tannenbaum into their homes.
Luckily, every year the New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association maintains a county-by-county tally of Christmas tree farms in the Garden State. It's a booming business; state Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher said New Jersey ranks Top Ten nationally for its number of tree farms.
Seventeen of New Jersey's 21 counties have at least one Christmas tree farm open this season. Only Cape May, Essex, Hudson, and Union do not.
Hunterdon County currently has the most, with nine.
Some farms are "choose-and-cut," and some have their selections ready to go when customers pull up. The Christmas Tree Growers Association website lists all of these, along with a detailed key of everything else each of these distinct farms has to offer.
That website also contains thorough descriptions of 10 different types of Christmas trees. See below for a gallery displaying and explaining each variety.
Merry Christmas and happy shopping!
Atlantic County
- Bill's Tree Farm, Egg Harbor Township
Bergen County
- Deepdale Farm, Mahwah
Burlington County
- Edwards Christmas Tree Farm, Wrightstown
- James Alexander's Tree Farm, Edgewater Park
- Kenlin Tree Farm, Edgewater Park
- Spruce Goose Christmas Tree Farm, Chesterfield
- Wading River Christmas Tree Farm, Wading River
Camden County
- Culbertson Nursery, Atco
Cumberland County
- Airport Tree Plantation, Millville
- Forevergreen Tree Farm, Millville
Gloucester County
- Dean's Evergreens, Inc., Sewell
- Exley's Christmas Tree Farms, Sewell and Monroeville
Hunterdon County
- Alger Tree Farm, Califon
- Black Oak Farm, Asbury
- Charlie Brown's Christmas Tree Farm, Milford
- Cherryville Farms, Pittstown
- Cole's Country Tree Farm, Alexandria
- Deerfield Farm, Whitehouse Station
- Holly Bough Farm, Whitehouse Station
- Murray Christmas Tree Farm, Lebanon
- The Evergreen Farm, Lebanon
Mercer County
- Chris' Tree Farm, Princeton
- McLaughlin Tree Farm, Robbinsville
Middlesex County
- Barclay's Tree Farm, Asbury
- Giamarese Farm, East Brunswick
Monmouth County
- Anne Ellen Tree Farm, Manalapan
- Bullock Farms, Cream Ridge
- Keris Tree Farm & Christmas Shop, Allentown
- Towering Pines Farm, Aberdeen
- Woodfield Christmas Tree Plantation, Colts Neck
Morris County
- Alstede Farms, Chester
- Fairview Farm Christmas Trees, Long Valley
- Hidden Pond Christmas Tree Farm, Mendham
- Pepperwood Farm, Hackettstown
- Village Tree Farm, Green Village
Ocean County
- Liberty Farms, New Egypt
- Yuletide Tree Farm, New Egypt
Passaic County
- Bear Swamp Farm, West Milford
Salem County
- Gerstenbacher Christmas Tree Farm, Pittsgrove
Somerset County
- Wolgast Tree Farm and Apiary, Somerset
Sussex County
- Evergreen Acres, Branchville
- Holiday Tree Farm, Augusta
- Saint Paul's Abbey Christmas Tree Plantation, Newton
- Shale Hills Farm, Sussex
- Sunny Hill Farm, Wantage
- Wantage Hills Christmas Tree Farm, Wantage
- Wintergreen Farm, Lafayette
Warren County
- Evergreen Valley Christmas Tree Farm, Washington
- Glenview Farm, Blairstown
- Kingfisher Farm, Hardwick
- Mt. Bethel Christmas Tree Farm, Port Murray
- Roedel's Christmas Tree Farm, Columbia
- Sunset Christmas Tree Farm, Blairstown
- Woodsedge Tree Farm, Belvidere
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.