Christmas tree farms in NJ: Where they are, what they’re selling

Christmas is just over a month away, and as New Jerseyans get ready to deck the halls to close out 2021, there is no shortage of options for those who eschew the artificial tree trend and want to bring a real tannenbaum into their homes.

Luckily, every year the New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association maintains a county-by-county tally of Christmas tree farms in the Garden State. It's a booming business; state Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher said New Jersey ranks Top Ten nationally for its number of tree farms.

Seventeen of New Jersey's 21 counties have at least one Christmas tree farm open this season. Only Cape May, Essex, Hudson, and Union do not.

Hunterdon County currently has the most, with nine.

Some farms are "choose-and-cut," and some have their selections ready to go when customers pull up. The Christmas Tree Growers Association website lists all of these, along with a detailed key of everything else each of these distinct farms has to offer.

That website also contains thorough descriptions of 10 different types of Christmas trees. See below for a gallery displaying and explaining each variety.

Merry Christmas and happy shopping!

