Cherry blossoms are everywhere in New Jersey

As we told you last week, you don't have to go all the way to Washington, D.C. to check out the beautiful blossoms of cherry trees every spring.

Beside Branch Brook Park in Newark, which has more trees than D.C., there are plenty of other places to check out the blooms.

Some of them may be near you and you never realized it. There are some in parks and some along major roads in the Garden State.

You'll want to start looking soon because blooms are expected a couple of weeks earlier this year due to the mild winter we've had here in the Northeast.

Here are some spots to check out.

So, if you can't make it to our nation's capitol or even if Newark is too far, try one of those 10 great spots in the great Garden State to check out the springtime wonders of nature this year.

Spring is here! Another great NJ park to explore

