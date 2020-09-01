Check out this great little out of the way south Jersey winery

I've been to most New Jersey Wineries within an hour of my house. They're all good and if you haven't checked one out, you should. There is one in Hammonton that's only been around a few years but they've been producing some great wines and have a really nice atmosphere inside and out. The White Horse Winery even has a bed and breakfast on the property.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

