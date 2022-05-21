Check out these new cocktails you can enjoy this summer in NJ for cheap
Summer’s almost here, New Jersey! What better way to kick back and beat the heat than with a nice cocktail?
Applebees has introduced two new limited edition Mucho Seaside Sips for summer 2022. The Sunset Mana Rita and The Tipsy Shark. Both drinks contain Tequila from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
For those not in the know, the actor/ professional wrestler/ businessman/ general hunk has been making tequila since March of 2022 (I guess we were all finding new hobbies at that time).
Added bonus for those who need it: the Teremana Tequila Blanco which is featured in the new cocktails is gluten free.
The Sunset Mana Rita is described as a sweet margarita with triple sec, passion fruit, lime, tequila and a orange wheel for garnish.
The Tipsy Shark is a tropical margarita made with pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime, tequila and a bonus gummy shark.
The cocktails (which are only $5!) served in the restaurant come in a Mucho glass, but they’ll also be available as Seaside Sips To-Go at certain locations. (Obviously, you shouldn’t have one if you’re driving, please drink responsibly!)
According to Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s:
“Applebee’s is thrilled to introduce two terrific, tropical drinks inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequlia. It’s peak season for margaritas and offering two tropical options made with the fastest-growing ultra-premium tequila (for only $5 each!) is a huge win for our guests.”
So for anyone looking for a twist on a classic margarita; Applebees has got you covered. I know I definitely have a Tipsy Shark in my future.
Cheers!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
