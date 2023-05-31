Check out these 10 awesome waterfront restaurants in Ocean County, NJ

It's almost summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront.

We've had so much rain we need a fabulous weekend for one of these delicious and beautiful spots in Ocean County.

Water views at Shore restaurants are the best. When family visits they always want a beautiful view while eating here in New Jersey. We have a lot to choose from. Let's check out the 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants, with the help from yelp.com and lots of emails from you, do you agree?

google maps google maps loading...

So many of you wrote me about your favorite waterfront dining here in Ocean County.

Angela from Seaside Park loves Chef Mike's ABG, Lou from Toms River wrote he loves Chef Mike's, there's nothing better, and Jennifer from Toms River loves Chef Mike's, also. Chef Mike's is delicious and the view is fantastic, right on the beach.

Get our free mobile app

We had a lot of Water Street Bar and Grille in Toms River and the Beacon 70 in Brick. John in Brick really likes MJ's in Bayville. B2 Bistro & Bar in Bayville has awesome views of the water.

If it's family, friends, or dinner out with co-workers you can never go wrong at one of these 10 fabulous waterfront restaurants you choose. Is there anything better than a delicious steak and seafood meal with a calm breeze and the perfect view?

A beautiful night at the Jersey Shore, you just can't beat it. Thank you to all of the restaurants that came together last year and gave us the option to have outside dining. It truly helped us all get through a tough time.

We have the best atmosphere for dinner out here in Ocean County, enjoy.

10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Ocean County