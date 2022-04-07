Charlie Brown’s is back baby, with a new ‘fresh grill’ in NJ

When “Wicked” returned to Broadway after such a long pandemic hiatus Glenda’s first appearance took on special meaning in front of a standing crowd when she said, “It’s good to see me isn’t it?!”

Now if you’re more into prime rib than show tunes you may feel this same way about this news. Charlie Brown’s is coming back to life in Woodbury, New Jersey. I told you in December it was happening. If you miss the famous steakhouse chain put this address in your gps. 111 North Broad Street, Woodbury. That former location which sat empty will re-open as Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill on Monday, April 18.

Rob Marquardt, president, said in a press release,

“This location has been a gathering place for members of the community for decades where guests and team members have created fond memories. We are thrilled to reopen this refreshed, historic location where the community can create new memories.”

The Farmer’s Market Salad Bar will be back with more than 60 items and will include Jersey Fresh produce. The only other Charlie Brown’s location in New Jersey will be the current one in Scotch Plains.

There’s always been a special connection between the restaurant and its fans. As their locations disappeared the nostalgia grew. In 1997 there were 22 locations throughout the Garden State. There was a bankruptcy filing in 2010. By the time the pandemic struck they were down to 14 in New Jersey. In the end, there was only Scotch Plains under the rebranding as Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill.

Just now I made the mistake of looking at their menu. A mistake because the Woodbury location won’t be open until April 18 and man it made me hungry. I’m looking at you, mustard-crusted chicken. But that shallot butter-topped ribeye sounds amazing. As does the balsamic salmon.

They have a really nice selection of gluten-free options too, something I really notice since my son was diagnosed with celiac disease more than a year ago. If you have someone who avoids gluten this place will keep everyone very happy.

Oh, one last cool thing. The Woodbury location opening April 18 is in a building with a very rich history. It dates back to 1715. The Gloucester County Historical Society says it may have been part of the Underground Railroad with secret passages that helped free slaves.

Talk about some cool ambiance.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

