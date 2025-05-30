This is one of those kind of things that just screams Jersey. Not so much about the incident, but because of how everyone seemed to react to the incident.

Now before we get into it, let's just first say that we hope the driver of the car is OK. Unfortunately, we hear of crazy incidences like this happening every now and then, which often times puts a spotlight on more testing behind the wheel.

Earlier this week, a driver drove through the front of the United States Post Office building in Middletown, NJ, while the facility was open. Fortunately, it appears nobody was seriously hurt.

The building, on the other hand, sustained quite a bit of damage. Still though, this could've ended a lot worse had the car hit any other section of the building where a lot of people were (full video below).

Car crashes into Post Office in Middletown, NJ Instagram Screen Shot (newjerseyshade) loading...

Indoor parking?

The moment was captured by a customer on line in the post office when the car came crashing through the front of the building.

Again, thankfully nobody was hurt, but you have to wonder, how does this happen? And, do we need to take a closer look at how we test for drivers licenses?

But outside of this, what really stands out is how everyone reacted. Instead of a typical reaction that you might expect when a car comes flying through the wall, these New Jerseyans almost seemed to treat it as if it were business as usual.

Car crashes into Post Office in Middletown, NJ (2) Instagram Screen Shot (newjerseyshade) loading...

Where's the exit?

Yes, the customers made sure they were all OK, but it's the way they reacted that made this so Jersey. To their credit, everyone was extremely calm.

They didn't actually leave the area until one of the customers noticed the car seemed to start smoking. But even then, the pace everyone moved was remarkably slow.

Not slow as in the sense that nobody knew what to do, but slow in the sense that, shouldn't you be moving faster?

Car crashes into Post Office in Middletown, NJ (3) Instagram Screen Shot (newjerseyshade) loading...

Out the back

As you can see above, everyone exited by going out a door through the back. No rushing, just nice and orderly.

Kudos again to the person capturing and uploading this to Instagram, as it shows just how Jerseyans react to something like this. Probably the only thing it didn't capture was anyone checking up on the driver that drove through the wall.

Yep, you'll see that in the video below. While everyone is checking on each other, who's checking on the driver?

Car crashes into Post Office in Middletown, NJ (6) Instagram Screenshot (newjerseyshade) loading...

Back out front

Once everyone got out the back door, it's only natural to want to see what's happening from the outside. And that's exactly what the person capturing the moment did.

The photo above shows exactly what the scene looked like in front of the building. From how it looks, the car went directly through the front doors of the Post Office.

The big question, however, is this. Did anyone check up on the driver of the vehicle yet?

Eventually, the police did arrive to take control of the situation. Again, absolutely no panic whatsoever when you consider a car came flying through the front.

Car crashes into Post Office in Middletown, NJ (9) Instagram Screenshot (newjerseyshade) loading...

Mail still needs to go out

Despite all that's happening, customers are still sending their mail out. It's just amazing how a car driving into the Post Office doesn't cause panic. At least, in New Jersey it doesn't.

Click on the image below to see the full video for yourself. Warning, there is explicit language so be mindful of that (You can also view the video here). Only in New Jersey.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.