Cereal-infused ice cream is New Jersey’s newest confection

There’s great news for cereal lovers in New Jersey. And I thought I came up with this idea first. When I started adding chex cereal to strawberry cheesecake ice cream on a regular basis, I thought I had invented this little slice of heaven. But it seems like cereal in ice cream is something that other people have thought of, too. The Milk and Cream Cereal Bar in New York City has just opened a Jersey City branch and people can’t get enough of this amazingly unique combination of flavors. And this is no plain old cereal on top of ice cream situation. This is ice cream actually infused with your fave cereal.

Here’s how it works. First you pick the “base” for your delicious dessert.. either ice cream (vanilla or cookie dough) in a cup, cone or pint, a bowl of a two-cereal combo or a vanilla milkshake.

Then the fun begins.. You choose the cereal you want blended in to your ice cream flavor. Pretty much every favorite cereal out there is on the list: everything from Apple Jacks, Cap’n Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Cocoa Puffs to Fruity Pebbles, Lucky Charms, Reese‘s Puffs and Rice Crispies and a whole lot more.

Then, you choose a topping..do you like fruits and nuts? Blueberries and almonds perhaps? Or are you partial to Or cookies and candy like chocolate chips, gummy bears, crunchies or Reese’s pieces? It sounds amazing, right? But, wait. There’s more! You might want to top it off with one of their drizzles like chocolate, caramel, or grape jelly. If you’re not in the mood to be creative, there are also popular combinations that they’ve come up with.

Here’s an example: P-nut Jelly Crumble. It’s a blend of Reese‘s puffs and roasted peanuts topped with roasted peanuts, Reese’s pieces and grape jelly drizzle. I’ve never tasted anything like the milk and cream cereal bar’s concoctions. But I can’t wait to take a trip to Jersey City to get my hands (and mouth) on one. Check out their website to see how it’s done!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

