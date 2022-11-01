Central NJ shipping warehouses look to hire 700 workers for holiday season
BURLINGTON — Are you still looking for a job? You’re in luck.
Radial Inc. is looking for more than 700 positions for entry-level fulfillment workers in Burlington and South River will be filled to support online shopping this holiday season.
The location addresses of Radial’s fulfillment centers are:
• 200 Richards Run, Burlington, NJ 08016
• 5 Brick Plant Rd, Suite D, South River, NJ 08882
Workers will help source orders sold by major retailers and send them to their final destination.
According to recent consumer research by Radial, 58% of consumers say they will increase online holiday shopping compared to 2021.
Associates at the New Jersey locations will have access to competitive hourly wages, overtime, and holiday pay, plus flexible work schedules, the company says.
For individuals hoping for long-term employment following the busy holiday rush, Radial plans to offer opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year.
To learn more about the seasonal job openings in Burlington and South River, New Jersey, visit Radial's career page.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
