Here’s a new, or old, way to celebrate Halloween: go to Allaire State Park for an 1830’s celebration.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11-4 at Historic Allaire Village and will give visitors the chance to see how people would have observed All Hallows Eve in the 1830s.

Some of the activities include spooky storytelling, soul cake baking, turnip carving, fortune telling, a carved pumpkin contest, and blacksmithing, tinsmithing, and woodworking demonstrations.

In addition to all that, there is also an “Allaire Scare Pumpkin Dare" Contest; participants are asked to bring a pre-carved pumpkin to compete in different categories:

Most original

Scariest

Cutest

Funniest

Most creative

Fan Favorite- Which will be voted on by the public day of the event

One note: entering a pumpkin in the contest does not assure you of a ticket to the event, which must be purchased separately and can be done here. Pumpkins need to be dropped off between noon and 12:30 at Forman’s Cottage with judging beginning at 2:30; pumpkins have to be carved in advance. Complete rules can be found here.

The Historic Village at Allaire is a non-profit living history museum inside Allaire State Park in Farmingdale. It is a 40-acre historic site with buildings from the 1830s and a museum. It offers visitors a “unique look at life inside an industrial village in 1836.”

I’ve been to the village several times, and it’s a really interesting way to get a glimpse into 19th century America.

