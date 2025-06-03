Just as quickly as they arrived, they're now almost over. Well, for the spring season, at least.

Now that we're past Memorial Day weekend, New Jersey's street fairs are beginning to wind down for the 2025 spring season. It feels like it was just yesterday when one of the first ones was taking place in Red Bank, NJ.

Despite the crazy winds on that particular day, people came out in droves to check out all the vendors, food, activities, and more. Yes, even without tents set up thanks to the strong winds, folks from all over flooded the streets of Red Bank to support all the local vendors at the fair.

But that was was back in April. Fast forward, and we're literally getting ready to cross into summer. Time sure does fly.

And if you haven't had a chance to check out any of the street fairs so far with your friends and family, don't sweat it. There are still some happening for the spring 2025 season before most shut down for the summer months.

Jersey Prize Team with the Big Yellow Van at a Street Fair Mike Brant TSM loading...

Still opportunity, but time's running out

Three street fairs in particular will be happening during the month of June. What's more, all three of these will also be returning when the weather cools again in the fall.

As for spring, the Westfield street fair is coming to the downtown streets on Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. After that, the fun moves to Dunellen, where their street fair will take place on Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 5p.m. And yes, that's also the first weekend of summer.

Then finally on Sunday, June 22, is the Fair Lawn Street Fair. And that one is also happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beyond those, you'll have to wait a while before the fairs return once again later in the year (see the complete 2025 schedule below).

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule (Updated 6/3/25) Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ Updated 5/29/2025 - A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. And please make sure to check back often for any any updates, including new or cancelled shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.