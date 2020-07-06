Cat food sold in NJ had potentially deadly amounts of additive

A lot of Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula canned cat food has been voluntarily recalled by its manufacturer due to health concerns over elevated levels of choline chloride that could lead to a pet's death.

The 5.5 oz cans of the recalled product, which is sold nationwide by J. M. Smucker Company at pet specialty retailers and online, has the lot number 9217803 and UPC code 2363353227 on the bottom of the can. The cans should be thrown away and the food not consumed.

Choline chloride is an additive that helps with an animal's growth. The company said it has received reports of adverse reactions to the food.

Eating the food with elevated levels of choline chloride could cause nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting. More severe symptoms include difficulty walking, muscle shaking, tremors, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing cardiac or respiratory failure or even death.

Questions about the recall can be directed to J.M. Smuckers at 888-569-6828, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

