Car plunges into NJ river: Rescuers dive deep to save driver

LYNDHURST — A person who drove into the Passaic River Saturday evening was rescued by Nutley police and bystanders who jumped into the water.

The car plunged into the water about 7 p.m.

It took a few tries to remove the driver from the car, which was submerged in 10 feet of water about 100 feet from the edge, according to Lyndhurst police.

A dive team went in afterwards to make sure no one else was inside. The vehicle was tied off to a marker buoy in case the tide pushed the vehicle further into the channel before it could be removed.

Divers from the Wallington Fire Department assisted with having divers the hook up to remove the car.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the car was traveling on Kingsland Avenue and steered into the river from a bridge near Route 21.

The driver of the car was not identified by police.

Diver in the Passaic River in Lyndhurst (Lyndhurst police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

9 towns in NJ no one has ever heard of

Parkway stops getting renamed after these NJ greats Some of New Jersey's most iconic figures are getting their names on something other than awards or gold records: Garden State Parkway rest stops.