Car plunges into Christmas store swimming pool

MILLSTONE — Several employees of Seasonal World helped the driver out of his SUV after he drove it into a swimming pool on Sunday afternoon.

State Police spokesman Philip Curry said a Toyota Highlander crashed through the fence of the store on Route 537 in Millstone around 3:50 p.m. and landed in the pool.

The front of the red SUV became submerged in the pool as employees helped the driver out, according to Curry. He did not disclose the driver's identity.

Curry said incident remains under investigation and charges are unlikely.

