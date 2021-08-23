As the family of a young lifeguard struggles to come to grips with his tragic death, comes word the beach he was guarding will be named after him.

At just 16, Norman Inferrera was in his first year as a lifeguard. On Thursday, he was in a patrol boat just off Reading Avenue Beach in Cape May. He was helping keep swimmers close to shore. The surf had become very rough due to the approach of a tropical storm system.

A rogue wave hit the patrol boat, flipping it on top of Inferrera and knocking him unconscious. Fellow lifeguards pulled him from the water, and he was flown to Cooper University Medical Center. He died the next day.

A vigil for the teen was held in his hometown of Phoenixville, PA, on Sunday.

His aunt, Kathleen Price, posted on a GoFundMe page this weekend that the Cape May Beach Patrol reached out to tell them Reading Avenue Beach will named after Norman.

The family had set up the GoFundMe page to help cover medical bills. Cape May will cover all medical expenses, and the family says the money raised will now be used for scholarships in Inferrera name. As of this morning, over $150,000 had been raised.

We are establishing scholarships in memory of Norman V Inferrera III. The scholarships will be issued on an annual basis to the Cape May Beach Patrol “Cannone Scholarship Fund” and Norman's high school Phoenixville Area High School. - Kathleen Inferrera Price, Aunt

Price said on the GoFundMe page that the family was overwhelmed by all the support they have gotten. "The family is deeply moved and became very emotional" when they heard the news the beach Norman was guarding would be named after him.

The Cape May Beach Patrol posted a tribute to Norman on Instagram, "We can only thank them for raising someone as selfless and giving as Norman Inferrera."

Look inside this amazing Cape May Victorian home

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.