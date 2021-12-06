Cape May Christmas at night! A site to behold!

If there is a war on Christmas, fortunately, it has not come to Cape May. The popular New Jersey shore town comes alive during the holidays, especially at night when you can see how beautifully the houses are lit up

.

There are so many great things to see and do.

Jessica Leeburg is the Creative Director of Cape publishing; Check out their info here.

"Because of our location, Cape May is known as a summertime resort, but during the holidays the focus shifts away from the ocean."

"Lights go up around the city and in the early evening, as the sun is setting, it's beautiful to walk the streets".

"One of my favorite things is that you'll catch the scent of wood-burning fires. They create this wonderful, cozy atmosphere".

"If you've only visited Cape May during the summer months, put a holiday trip on your list some year. It's a totally different vibe"

If you visit Cape May this time of year, along with checking out all the decorated houses, you can see the Washington Street Mall all made up to celebrate the holidays.

You can check out all the discounts and specials offered by the merchants during Washington Street Mall Customer Appreciation Days Formerly Hospitality Nights.

No trip to Cape May at Christmas would be complete without a visit to see Santa and you can find him at the following places at these times.

There's also the Winter Wonderland at Congress Hall.

With so many great places to see in New Jersey during the holiday season, you owe it to yourself and your family to visit Cape May!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

