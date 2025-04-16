You’ll find some of the best food in this Jersey Shore town

🌊 This Jersey Shore town has some of the best small town food

🌊 It's also one of the best small towns in the Northeast

🌊 Find out why it was chosen by USA Today

CAPE MAY — A Jersey Shore jewel is basking in the glow of earning two top 10 spots in a couple of categories from a prestigious publication.

“We want to announce that Cape May has been named part of the '10 Best' in 2 categories in USA Today Readers’ Choice 2025 awards—Best Small Town Food Scene and Best Small Town in the Northeast,” said Bernadette Matthews, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May.

Angel of the Sea

According to USA Today, the Northeast is a region of diverse landscapes, rich history, and charming towns complete with coastal getaways, mountain retreats, cultural hubs, and outdoor adventure havens.

Their top 10 towns who have earned the prestigious honor of “Best Small Town in the Northeast”, each have a population of fewer than 25,000, have been nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best for their gorgeous scenery, historic charm, local cuisine, and cultural attractions, the publication read.

Cape May County Cape May Point State Park

#5 Cape May

Cape May ranked #5 on the list.

Here is what USA Today had to say about the quaint Victorian New Jersey town.

“Known as ‘America’s first seaside resort,’ Cape May was already a beach vacation destination in the mid-1700s, serving the people of nearby Philadelphia. Over time, this enclave evolved into a gorgeous Victorian gingerbread home showcase, with only San Francisco having a larger collection of these buildings. Touring these homes is a must-do, as is visiting the beach, wandering the old-fashioned boardwalk, eating saltwater taffy, and visiting the Harriet Tubman Museum.”

Visitors to Cape May, N.J., watch the sunset behind the Cape May Lighthouse, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Castine, Maine, was voted the Best Small Town in the Northeast by USA Today. The rest of the top 10 towns include Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Montpelier, Vermont, Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania, Wiscasset, Maine, Stowe, Vermont, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Bar Harbor, Maine, and New Hope, Pennsylvania.

The Lobster House in Cape May

Small towns can have some of the best spots for food. From bakeries and farm-to-table restaurants, to thriving farmers markets, and specialty food shops, these 10 small towns were chosen by USA Today for packing big flavor.

410 Bank Street Restaurant in Cape May

#6 Cape May

Once again, Cape May made this list, coming in as the 6th best small town food scene in the U.S.

“Cape May, New Jersey, is the nation’s oldest, and arguably most charming seaside resort town. It also has an incredible food scene, with most cafes, restaurants, bars, and specialty food shops located in walking distance of each other and the Atlantic Ocean. From upscale dining destinations to tiny casual breakfast spots, Cape May offers plenty of delectable and memorable meals,” USA Today wrote.

Blue Pig Tavern at Congress Hall

The small town in the U.S. with the best food scene is Lewisburg, West Virginia. Also making the top 10 list include Naples, Florida, Abingdon, Virginia, Thomasville, Georgia, Solvang, California, Orange Beach, Alabama, Mount Dora, Florida, Traverse City, Michigan, and Granville, Ohio.

“Receiving these prestigious accolades further highlights the splendor of Cape May, which our visitors and residents enjoy,” Matthews said.

Cape May County Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May have also partnered to market Cape May via 15 billboards across Pennsylvania and specifically in the Philadelphia Metro area, she added. These billboards will hopefully place Cape May front and center in the minds of travelers when making summer vacation plans.

