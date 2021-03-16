Can you help? Franklin Lakes man desperately needs kidney

Tony Matarazzo is a Franklin Lakes man who desperately needs a kidney. He lives with his wife Eileen of 42 year, has four children and has nine grandchildren, with twins on the way to make it 11. He's retired too, but owned a freight forwarding business.

Here's his story in his own words, which he emailed to me.

"My name is Anthony (Tony) Matarazzo and I’m asking for your help. I was born in Paterson, N.J. and grew up in Hawthorne. I was diagnosed with hypertension at age 40, and at nearly the same time began to have problems with gout and kidney stones. I had many gout and kidney stone attacks in my 40’s until the doctors got me stabilized with the right medications. As is the case with other chronic kidney disease patients, the combination of hypertension and kidney stones is deadly for the kidneys.

In 2014, I had aortic valve replacement surgery from which I have recovered fully, and knee replacement surgeries in 2018 and 2020. The anesthesia and trauma of these surgeries put further strain on my already weakened kidneys. My kidney function has deteriorated steadily and my nephrologist has advised that I should be looking for a donor ASAP to avoid dialysis because of my heart valve replacement history. Apparently, there is a very good chance that dialysis will cause calcium buildup on the valve causing complications and requiring more heart surgery.

I have blood type B, but that doesn’t matter because St. Barnabas in Livingston, NJ, and New York-Presbyterian/Columbia do accept the Paired Exchange Program. Please complete this link for St. Barnabas or this link for New York-Presbyterian/Columbia to register and indicate on the form donor for Anthony Matarazzo.

Thank you very much for reading my story. I’m praying a selfless donor will save my life.

- Anthony Tony Matarazzo"

We have a history of helping people in need of kidneys at New Jersey 101.5. Melissa Kohlman donated hers after hearing the plea of North Hudson fire captain Robbo Pisani. My cousin Rich Trevelise was lucky enough to find a donor in Ashley Lynn after coming on the air.

Our own Bob Williams received a kidney from Kim Roumes of Roxbury.

Thanks to Donna Tissot, a kidney advocate who's brother in law had his transplant the same day as Bob, for bringing us Tony and his story. They are also certified ambassadors for the New Jersey Sharing Network. Here's hoping you can help.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.