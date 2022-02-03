Can this NJ company’s CBD chocolate help COVID patients? (Opinion)

The biggest news in the cannabis industry involves some recent laboratory studies that showed that cannabidiol, or CBD, has helped curb COVID-19 in infected cells. These results were promising and garnered a ton of media attention.

It’s important to note that many other potential COVID treatments that showed promise in test tubes failed to show benefit for COVID-19 patients once studied in clinical trials. But still, this is exciting news.

According to Reuters, Marsha Rosner of the University of Chicago led a team that found CBD appeared to help curb SARS-CoV-2 in infected cells in laboratory experiments.

"Our findings do not say this will work in patients. Our findings make a strong case for a clinical trial," she said.

A New Jersey company, Immunity Goodness, in Fairfield, has taken note of these developments and is adding CBD to their line of healthy and functional chocolate supplements. Immunity Goodness already offers immunity, energy, wind down, and other delicious, chocolates with health-conscious ingredients. So, in light of this new news, they’ve decided to add CBD-A and CBG-A mixtures so that each of their boxes of chocolates has a total of 750 mg of cannabinoids from full Spectrum Hemp Extract.

Add to that the 3,000 mg of other immunity ingredients like zinc and vitamins and it sounds like a win/win.

It’s an interesting idea, but is it just marketing? Or are we looking at an important tool in our COVID-19 battle arsenal? Who knows. Until more studies are done we won’t know for sure but a little bit of chocolate with a punch of immunity boosters certainly can’t hurt.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: