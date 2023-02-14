Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: More tour dates in NJ, Philadelphia

🎸 Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced 22 additional tour dates

🎸 The band will play shows at MetLife Stadium in NJ and at Citizens Bank Park in Philly

🎸 For tickets, most shows will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster.

Hope you have some bucks socked away, Springnuts!

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American tour dates, including stops at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford (Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) and Philadelphia’s Citizen Bank Park (Aug. 16 and 18), according to the official Bruce Springsteen website.

The newly added shows begin at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 9 and run through Dec. 8, ending at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks. The first on sale beginning this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. CT.

For many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster. Verified Fan requires pre-registration and is open through Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Keep in mind that registration does not guarantee tickets. A lottery-style system process will determine which registered fans receive an access code and which are put on the waitlist. Receiving a code does not guarantee tickets.

If you are not selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist. Waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain.

Tickets for Wrigley Field (Chicago) and Citizens Bank Park (Philly) will be sold directly by the stadiums.

Springsteen and the legendary E Street Band kicked off their 2023 tour on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida. They wrap up the first leg of this North American tour on April 14 at The Prudential Center in Newark.

The international leg of the tour begins on April 28 in Barcelona and concludes on July 25 in Monza, Italy.

Then the band takes a little break before heading out to Chicago on August 9.

This is their first tour in seven years. So far, the setlist has included fan favorites like “No Surrender,” “Glory Day,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born to Run”, and “Thunder Road.” Springsteen has mixed in a lot of other songs from his 2020 album, “Letter to You,”, a couple of covers from his newest release, “Only the Strong Survive,” other tunes from “The Rising,” and “Wrecking Ball,” and so far, he's been closing out the nearly three-hour shows with a very emotional ballad, “I’ll See You in My Dreams” from “Letter to You.”

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – New 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

On sale: Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM CT

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

On sale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

On sale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM ET

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 12:00 PM ET

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM PT

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM CT

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM MT

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

Good luck!

