BRIGANTINE — A Jersey City couple has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after leaving their two young children home alone in Brigantine over the Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, May 25, at 8:45 p.m., a concerned citizen flagged down a police officer to let him know about a situation where minors were left home alone, calling it an “unsafe situation,” according to the Brigantine Police Department.

Officers Kenneth Panas, Joseph Sweet, and Devin Findley went to the home on Harbor Beach Boulevard and found two children, ages 8 and 1, alone.

The officers contacted the parents, Felix Y. Rodriguez, 43, and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, both of Jersey City, who said they were not home, nor were they nearby at the time.

When they did come home, they showed signs that they had been drinking. Both Rodriguez and Monterrosa were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

They were released with a court date to appear in the Atlantic County Superior Court.

