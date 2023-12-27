NJ woman, 74, robbed while loading groceries into car

⚪ NJ woman assaulted at her car

BRIDGETON — Police have been searching for a robbery suspect after a 74-year-old woman reported being assaulted while loading groceries into he car.

Bridgeton police responded on Dec. 20 at 6:41 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Commerce Street.

The woman, a Pittsgrove resident, said she was putting groceries into her vehicle when she was pushed to the ground by a tall, thin, Black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

She said he took her purse, which contained money and other items. The woman declined medical attention.

Days later, a 42-year-old man also reported being robbed, this time by three males.

The Bridgeton resident was walking on E. Commerce Street near Walnut Street on Dec. 24 just before 1 a.m., when he said he was approached by an armed trio, who flashed a firearm and demanded his property.

The males were described to police as one Hispanic male, about 5 feet 9 inches, and 2 other males “of unknown race,” 5 feet 7 inches and the other 5 feet 5 inches.

The man robbed said the men were all wearing dark clothing and black ski masks. They appeared to each be between 18 and 20 years old.

Both investigations remained active as of Wednesday. Anyone with information can contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with Bridgeton Police by computer, tablet or smartphone, by visiting bpd.tip.

