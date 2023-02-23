John Lynch has been a part of the Brick Township School District for over 22 years, mentoring many of his students in "the trades," as he calls them; and he now needs your help.

John suffered a stroke in late January, which has left him hospitalized and currently undergoing intense rehabilitation. He will soon be released and continue rehab on an outpatient base. He will need his home to be handicap accessible, and will need to rent equipment so that his family can care for him.

For this, he needs your help since he can't work his summer job; leaving his family with a reduced income to pay their expenses. This along with the medical and travel expenses will be devastating to his family.

John Lynch and other in the Brick Community (Photo courtesy of Maureen Lynch) John Lynch and other in the Brick Community (Photos courtesy of Maureen Lynch) loading...

John Lynch has always been there for anything anyone ever needs, be it students or alumni. He's involved in the community and with special needs students leading their Interact Club.

John and his family live in the same neighborhood in Brick where his students live. They always know that they can reach him at home for help with schoolwork, or how to fix their cars; his woodshop doors are open. He's the kind of go-to guy you call when you need something fixed or diagnosed, and he's always there to help.

John and his wife Maureen (Photos couresty of Maureen Lynch) John and his wife Maureen (Photos couresty of Maureen Lynch) loading...

What makes this situation more difficult is that the love of his life, Maureen, his wife, has courageously battled lupus since 2016. Her work with the Jersey Shore Angel is her contribution to many people, including John and their family.

Please consider giving to a man who has given so much of himself to his family, students, staff and their community in Brick Township. This is a good man who has always been there for his community. Now it's time for the community to be there for him.

(Photo courtesy of Maureen Lynch) (Photo courtesy of Maureen Lynch) loading...

A GoFundMe has been set up by Gary Paxon which you can see here. Please give what you can, and may God bless you!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

[carbongallery id="6183d9a9a2ff9b4ff4987858"]